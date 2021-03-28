State police investigating fatal crash in Greensville following pursuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash stemming from a police pursuit on Liberty Road in Greensville County that killed one person.

25-year-old Daiquan T. Wright, of the 100 block of Liberty Road, Emporia, died at the scene after his Ford Crown Victoria crashed into a tree. Wright was not wearing his seatbelt.

VSP say the Greensville Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call at the Quality Motel on U.S. Route 301. The caller complained that a white Ford Crown Victoria was playing loud music in the motel parking lot.

When a sheriff’s deputy arrived at the motel, Wright’s vehicle was observed leaving the scene at a high rate of speed. Wright didn’t stop when the deputy turned on the vehicle’s emergency lights and took off down Liberty Road, reaching speeds of 60 mph.

Wright’s vehicle ran through standing water on the road before losing control and striking a mailbox and fire hydrant before crashing into a tree.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.