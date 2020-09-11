State police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred in Louisa County on Thursday morning. According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Honda Civic was traveling along Route 602 when it ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and then struck several trees.

The crash occurred at 6 a.m. about 1.2 miles east of Route 601.

The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Trinton Davis of Bumpass. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

