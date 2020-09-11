LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A fatal single-vehicle crash occurred in Louisa County on Thursday morning. According to Virginia State Police, a 2002 Honda Civic was traveling along Route 602 when it ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment and then struck several trees.
The crash occurred at 6 a.m. about 1.2 miles east of Route 601.
The driver has been identified as 22-year-old Trinton Davis of Bumpass. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- State police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County
- Newsfeed Now: Remembering 9/11; Wildfires rage on in the West
- Windows smashed at Virginia GOP headquarters overnight
- Hopewell Police Department investigating Thursday night homicide
- Live Streaming