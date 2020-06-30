State Police investigating fatal crash in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that took place on Tuesday morning in Louisa County and resulted in the death of one person.

Officials said the crash took place at 5:30 a.m.at the 55000 block of Shannon Hill Road.

Police said Johnathan A. Evans, 25, of Louisa, was driving a 2004 Ford Explorer was traveling south on Shannon Hill Road when it ran off the right side and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt during the accident.

Evans died at the scene.

VSP said this crash is still under investigation.

