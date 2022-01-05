State Police investigating fatal New Year’s Day interstate crash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) have identified a driver who was killed in a single-car accident on I-95 around 8:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

According to VSP, Walter Mortensen, 58, of Richmond was traveling North on I-95 through the heart of Richmond when he hit standing water, lost control of his vehicle, and crashed into a light pole.

Mortensen was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he died of his injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and was thrown from his vehicle during the crash.