HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police Search and Rescue team lived up to their mission after reuniting a lost dog with its owner.

A Samoyed named Sasha went missing on Tuesday off Varina Road while chasing after a deer.

Two days later, VSP divers who were training in the James River spotted Sasha after she started howling to get their attention.

Troopers were able to rescue Sasha and safely return her to her owner.

Great work, VSP!