State Police: Stay off the roads ahead of second winter storm

Aerial view of shutdown I-95 taken between 9 and 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Screengrab from video)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are warning residents to limit travel Thursday night as the Central Virginia region prepares for another round of snow after Monday’s devastating winter storm.

According to a press release sent Thursday morning, State Police responded to over 1,200 accidents during Monday’s storm, though thankfully there were no traffic deaths as a result of the storm.

Police are asking all residents in areas affected by the storm to avoid travel Thursday night and Friday morning, but said if you must travel, there are key precautions to take:

Check road conditions with VDOT before leaving by going to 511virginia.org or using the VA 511 app

Clear all snow from your vehicle before traveling, including snow on your roof and trunk

Use your headlights at all times in snowy and rainy conditions

Slow down, buckle up and increase the distance between yourself and other cars

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on Wednesday that mobilized national guard personnel to assist emergency responders, and State Police said they were prepared for

“We will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies, and disabled motorists,” said Major R.C. Maxey, Jr, Director of Field Operations for VSP. “We will extend shifts, call out additional troopers, and redirect resources when and where needed, just as we did earlier this week.”