AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after a seven-hour standoff with Virginia State Police troopers in Amelia County ended with him being shot.

According to Virginia State Police (VSP), Amelia County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home on the 15200 block of Poorhouse Road just after 8 p.m. on Friday, April 14 to take 45-year-old William E. Harver, Sr. into custody on an emergency protective order.

Once the deputies got to the home, Harver barricaded himself in a shed on the property and fired a round at them. The deputies called for assistance from the VSP Tactical Team and, over the next seven hours, they attempted to negotiate with Harver to get him to come out peacefully.

At around 3 a.m. on Saturday, the tactical team approached the shed and Harver game out with two handguns pointed towards them. The troopers opened fire, shooting Harver. Both handguns were recovered.

A VSP medic provided aid to Harver until EMS paramedics got there, but Harver was pronounced dead at the scene. His remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for an examination and autopsy.

No officers were injured during the incident. In accordance with state policy, the troopers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave, where they will remain for the duration of the investigation.