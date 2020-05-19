Statistics show stay-at-home order has led to less DUIs in RVA

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Amidst the rise in coronavirus cases, statistics show DUIs in counties surrounding the city of Richmond has decreased since the stay-at-home order went into effect.

Police told 8News they associate the decrease in DUIs to restaurants being closed and less traffic on the roads during the coronavirus pandemic. Those in support of Mothers Against Drunk Driving see it as an opportunity to remove drunk driving from the ‘new normal.’

Henrico County has seen a 35 percent decrease in DUIs from March 2019 compared to March 2020. In April, that number decreased by 57 percent. Chesterfield County witnessed only an 8 percent decrease in DUIs when comparing April of this year to April of last year.

Driving under the influence data for April in the city of Richmond remains incomplete.

Data provided by individual locality PIOs

Chris Konschak, the Program Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Virginia, said although the numbers have gone down, the public should try their best to keep it that way as the state continues to reopen in phases.

“There are still a good number of people that are driving impaired despite the fact that restaurants, bars, all the places you associate people going to drink haven’t been open,” Konschak said. “When you’re working from home or not working, it’s easy to have a lot more to drink than you think.”

Chris Konschak

He also added that he hopes the decrease would inspire others to stay off the roads if impaired — and urges those who order drinks to-go to drink them only at their destination.

“The designated driver isn’t the least drunk in the group, it’s somebody who hasn’t been drinking,” Konschak said. “I don’t think any of us go out saying ‘I wanna kill somebody today by driving drunk’ I think it just happens.”

M.A.D.D. states that everyone has a responsibility to eliminate drunk driving, and if you or someone you know needs support — you can use M.A.D.D.’s ‘Drunk Driving Prevention Strategies.’

