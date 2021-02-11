Stay safe with these winter storm driving tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is predicted to be hit with a freezing rain and snow over the next few days.
VDOT said it is working to pre-treat highways, and the Virginia State Police said they are preparing to have troopers on patrol in order to respond to emergencies quickly. Despite these precautions officials still suggest people don’t get on the road unless its absolutely necessary.
However, if you do have to drive during the winter storm, here are some tips to make sure you travel safely:
- Before you leave, check virginia road conditions online here or on the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear your snow and ice off your vehicle, including the roof.
- Give plows room to work and stay back from VDOT trucks and crews.
- Reduce your speed while driving and give extra following distance.
- Break gently, because it takes longer to stop in snow and ice.
- Buckle up and avoid distractions, like looking at your cell phone.
- Use your headlights in rain and snow.