Stay safe with these winter storm driving tips

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Central Virginia is predicted to be hit with a freezing rain and snow over the next few days.

VDOT said it is working to pre-treat highways, and the Virginia State Police said they are preparing to have troopers on patrol in order to respond to emergencies quickly. Despite these precautions officials still suggest people don’t get on the road unless its absolutely necessary.

However, if you do have to drive during the winter storm, here are some tips to make sure you travel safely: