HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Steward School is closed Tuesday, Feb. 14 as school officials work with Henrico Police to investigate a threat made against the school for Valentine’s Day.

Henrico Police said officers responded to the school around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon to document the threat.

Any parents or students with information about this incident are asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.