Still unsolved: Family demands justice for Amelia mother killed in 2016 hit-and-run

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– The driver who hit and killed an Amelia County woman in 2016 remains on the run and her family is demanding answers.

On Jan. 7, 2016, Shannon Lafountain received a call that changed her life forever. On that tragic day Lafountain found out that her mother, Gale Lafountain, had been struck and killed just down the street from their home.

According to the Amelia County Sheriff’s office, the 70-year-old was struck by a car on Oak Grove Loop and the driver did not stop to help or call 9-1-1. The only remnants left at the scene were skid marks. Authorities said there was no debris left behind from the vehicle.

“I don’t know what kind of life this person is living,” Lafountain said. “I don’t know how they could live with themselves.”

Driving on Oak Grove Loop today, you’ll notice a memorial honoring her. There’s a wood and white cross, and an angel. There’s also a flag that reads “always in our hearts” and a white plaque that reads “until we meet again, find peace in Heaven’s hand.” They’re painful reminders of what happened there six years ago.

Lafountain told 8News, these last few years have been extremely difficult for her family as they have to drive past the memorial often.

“I don’t even like to think about it. It’s very upsetting. I could never see her. I couldn’t touch her. She was just gone,” Lafountain said. “It’s a battle, especially with it being so close to my home, and seeing it pretty much every day, at least twice a day. The memories are just traumatic as far as remembering that time.”

Lafountain said her mother came home that day after running an errand with her brother. She believes her mother was hit while trying to find one of their dogs and was in the process of retrieving him when she was struck.

According to Lafountain, a DIRECTV technician found her body on the side of the road after noticing the dog and called police. Lafountain said the dog never left her side and that the dog even had to be removed from her mother’s body.

“She was a truly kind-hearted, lovely person and she deserves justice,” Lafountain said. “We deserve closure.”

The family heard from Virginia State Police ten months ago, following up on anonymous tips from the community.

“The investigation into the 2016 fatal hit-and-run involving Gale Lafountain remains ongoing at this time. State police continues to follow up on new leads and tips over the years, and still encourages anyone with information to contact us.” Sergeant Jessica B. Shehan, Virginia State Police Public Information Officer for Division 1 Richmond Field Office

“You know who you are. You need to come forward. I need retribution. I need justice for my mom. She deserves it,” Lafountain said.

Anyone with information related to the incident can contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or #77 on a cell or send an email to questions@vsp.Virginia.Gov.