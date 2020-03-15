Stocking supplies and canceled events: How Richmonders are reacting to the spread of COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From stores like Costco and Kroger running out of household supplies — to weekend events like Shamrock the Block and RVA Career Expo; Richmonders have had quite the eventful last few days amid the spread of COVID-19.

8News caught up with local store employees to discuss the difficulties of keeping store shelves stocked.

“We have to explain to our customers that even if we don’t have it on the shelves — we have to go back to the warehouse,” said Sharon Atkins-Comfort, an employee with Market at 25th in Richmond.

Jean Barbie, a shopper at the Richmond grocery store, said she is not afraid of getting the virus, but she is staying prepared.

“You always have to be yourself. I’m not afraid,” Barbie said.

Atkins-Comfort said that because people are doing all that they can to protect themselves — disinfectant products are flying off the shelves.

“Everybody is trying to be very safe with using hand sanitizer, cleaning products, and gloves. Demand is really high for things that can kill germs,” Atkins-Comfort said.

Many residents have had their plans canceled for the weekend from travel warnings or events in the city being canceled, but some are adjusting to this new temporary lifestyle.

“When I heard they were closed — I guess I had to go find something else to do. At least walk around,” Wayne Lunsford said.

Lunsford said he understands social distancing, but that isn’t stopping him from getting out and catching some fresh air.

“I just have to get out and enjoy the sun,” Lunsford said. “I just enjoy being outside and taking in the sights.”

The Market at 25th is also providing food at a discounted rate for East End families:

The Market at 25th’s slogan is “A Market with a Mission,” and they’re coming through big-time on that. Starting Tuesday, March 17, they will have 500 bags of food at a discounted rate ($11 each) for East End families. Included in each bag will be 4 cans of tuna, 2 cans of green beans, 2 cans of corn, 1 jar of peanut butter, 1 box of cereal, 1 box of mac and cheese, 1 box of spaghetti, 1 box of elbow macaroni, and 1 bag of brown rice. They’ll have another 500 bags on Thursday, March 19. Statement from Market at 25th

