Stony Point Fashion Park H&M store to permanently close

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One H&M location in Richmond is closing its doors for good.

An H&M spokesperson has confirmed to 8News the store located at Stony Point Fashion Park in Richmond is permanently closed. The Stony Point Fashion Park H&M location had its grand opening on Dec. 7, 2017.

A statement from H&M media relations read: “Looking at our store portfolio and the location of our stores to adapt to changing customer behavior is something that has been part of our business concept for well over 70 years.”

According to its website, the global clothing retail store operates in more than 70 countries with over 5,000 stores. Just last month, the fashion retailer announced it would be permanently closing eight stores in Italy.

