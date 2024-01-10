AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were saved during a water rescue after their vehicles became stuck in high-standing water in Amelia County.

Virginia State Police were among several agencies called to Lodore Road at around 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 10. According to police, two drivers reportedly drove into high-standing water and both became stuck.

Powhatan Water Rescue and Chesterfield Dive Team units worked to rescue the people stranded in the vehicles. One of the agency officials at the scene Wednesday morning explained their strategy to save them.

“Members were tethered off. Rope systems were involved,” he said. “One of the Chesterfield members was actually on top of the car with the water running over top of it and had to reach in there.”

The official said crews were on scene for about an hour before the most critical patient, who was in a partially submerged car, was flown to the hospital. The other person refused treatment.

Powhatan County Fire and Rescue said the severe storms on Tuesday tripled their daily call volume within 24 hours. Their 31st call in that time period was the water rescue in Amelia.

“The danger is so high, yet the type of call that we had this morning, the frequency is so low,” the official said.

With water still high near Lodore Road, residents of the area voiced concerns about the constant flooding when it rains there, telling 8News the bridge wasn’t closed and signs weren’t put out in a timely manner.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said that, if they’re alerted to a flooded roadway, crews will assess it and then close it if it’s deemed unsafe.

VDOT said it received a call about the road at around 5:20 a.m. and it was shut down 20-30 minutes later. The agency added that the bridge was inspected in August 2023 and it was determined to be in fair condition.

There are no maintenance plans right now, but once the water recedes, the bridge will be inspected again.