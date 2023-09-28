DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Part of a Dinwiddie County bridge will be closed until further notice as crews work to repair damage caused by the recent storms that hit the area, the Virginia Department of Transportation said.

VDOT closed the Bain Road bridge – Route 659 – over Millrun Branch to through traffic on Thursday, citing the need for “repairs caused by recent storms.”

The bridge will remain closed until “further notice” as the repairs continue, according to VDOT. Here are the detours motorists in the area should follow:

Westbound Traffic – Follow Route 659 (Bain Road), left at Route 619 (Courthouse Road), left at Route 40 (McKenney Highway) and continue to Route 659 (Bain Road)

Eastbound Traffic – Follow Route 659 (Bain Road), right at Route 40 (McKenney Highway), right at Route 619 (Courthouse Road) and continue to Route 659 (Bain Road)

Anyone with questions can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).