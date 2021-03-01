StormTracker 8 proven the most accurate forecast in Central Virginia — once again

(WRIC) — For the fourth straight year, the StormTracker 8 Weather Team has been certified, by WeatheRate, as the most accurate forecast in Central Virginia.

Every day, for 365 days, WeatheRate employees review the four-day forecasts from local TV stations in major U.S. metropolitan areas. Through a series of mathematical calculations, WeatheRate determines which TV stations have the best daily, weekly and monthly accuracy.

The scoring process takes into account every aspect of weather forecasting from high and low temperatures, to sky conditions, windy days, rain and snow amounts, as well as days of severe weather with damaging and destructive thunderstorms.

“When four kids grow up loving the weather and earn degrees in meteorology, it’s no surprise that the WRIC weather team has once again earned our seal of approval as Most Accurate in Richmond. In fact, the StormTracker8 team is the most accurate in all of Virginia”, remarked the Bruce Fixman, the president of WeatheRate.

We all know that Central Virginia has some very challenging weather and the scores over the past year prove that the StormTracker 8 weather team is 22% more accurate than WTVR CBS 6 and 26% more accurate than WWBT NBC 12.

“The credit goes to our entire team. We are on the weather 24-7 constantly evaluating the latest conditions and forecasts,” 8News Chief Meteorologist John Bernier said. “It is our knowledge of meteorology and the added knowledge of the microclimates in central Virginia, that allows us to bring you the most accurate forecast every day.”

