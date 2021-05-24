Stretch of road in Powhatan sees two fatal crashes in a month; VDOT continues safety improvement study

A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 13-year-old boy injured in this intersection along Route 60 on Sunday. VDOT is performing a study to see what aspects of safety can be improved. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – In the second fatal crash along Route 60 in a month, a 17-year-old girl is dead and a 13-year-old boy is fighting for his life after running off the road twice and overturning along the highway near Stavemill Road Sunday afternoon.

Most recently, beloved karate instructor Michael Eggleston was killed in a chain-reaction crash that also left eight injured along that same road.

Folks who live in Powhatan and travel the road every day said something needs to be done about speeding and using cell phones while driving.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles website, 31 crashes have happened along Anderson Highway in 2021 alone. In 2020, there were 118 crashes and in 2019 there were 100.

Longtime Powhatan resident Eddie King said police needs to crack down on speeding.

“They ought to set up spots on the side of the road and just watch for people on cell phones,” he told 8News Monday.

Although Virginia State Police hasn’t released the cause of that crash, King said distracted driving seems to be a problem in general along the road.

“People talking on cell phones, plus a whole lot of times I see men reading the paper and women reading a book going up and down the road,” he said.

Sunday’s fatal crash is the second one this month, after beloved karate instructor Michael Eggleston was killed turning into his driveway off of Anderson Highway on May 9.

VDOT spokesperson Bethanie Glover said they’ve been working on a study since 2019 that may make the road safer.

“We have gone through several public involvement phases, two actual public involvement phases to get feedback from the public on what they’re experiencing out there and studying each intersection one by one,” she said.

It’s unclear when VDOT will finish the study on the road, but once it’s complete, Glover said changes like reducing speed or adding lanes could happen as a result.