Strong winds bring down trees across Central Virginia; more than 40,000 without power

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Localities across Central Virginia are dealing with the remnants of severe weather as fallen trees and power lines have damaged homes and led to thousands of power outages.

As of 10 a.m., more than 40,000 Dominion Energy customers across Central Virginia are without power. Chesterfield County (11,000), Henrico County (9,800) and Hanover County (9,500) are currently experiencing the most outages.

In Chesterfield County, multiple homes on Sandbag Circle and Groundhog Drive have been damaged by fallen trees, according to Chester Fire & EMS.

Homes on Sandbag Cir and Groundhog Dr have been damaged by fallen trees. With the ground being saturated these high winds are causing trees to fall around the county. Be extra cautious today. @8NEWS @CBS6 @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/J5kIw1MqJs — Lt. Jason Elmore (@CFEMSPIO) February 7, 2020

A man who lives in the area told 8News he had just replaced the roof of his home three months ago before a tree sliced it in half Friday morning.

Alfred Gregory Hill tells me he just put a new roof on his Midlothian home 3 months ago. And this morning — a tree sliced it in half. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/JHB0FHiqI4 — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 7, 2020

Another tree also fell on the neighbor’s Corolla. They tell me they thought this car was going to live forever. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/hAqCLwphT1 — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) February 7, 2020

A downed power line has also shut down Jefferson Davis Highway in both directions in Chester.

The road was still closed as of 10:30 a.m. and no indication has been given as to when it will reopen.

NOW: Hard to see but there’s a downed power wire on Jeff Davis Hwy. (Look closely by the first cone).



Traffic is being diverted on Redwater Ridge Road. Crews aren’t sure when this will be cleared up. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/7pvWCT4Ezd — Delaney Hall 8News (@DelaneyHallTV) February 7, 2020

In Henrico County, fire crews had to assist a man and his dog out of their home after a tree fell into their house along the 7100 block of Dexter Road in the county’s west end.

There were no reported injuries.

Henrico Fire said they are receiving many calls for service for trees into homes and along roadways.

Treat all down power lines as if they are energized. Do not attempt to touch any power line. Call 911 and keep everyone away. Henrico Fire

In Hanover County, 8News viewer Robyn Waters shared video of heavy rain falling in Ashland.

