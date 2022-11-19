ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A house was destroyed and a total of six people were displaced as a result of a structure fire in Albemarle County.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, volunteer and career firefighters from Albemarle County were called to the 7700 block of Chestnut Grove Road for a reported fire.

The first responding unit to arrive was an ambulance that arrived at the scene nine minutes after the dispatch call came in. Upon their arrival, units found a two-story home fully engulfed in flames.

First responders confirmed that everyone currently occupying the home had been successfully evacuated. Two individuals were in the building at the time of the fire and both managed to successfully evacuate on their own. However, one individual received medical treatment and was transported to UVA Medical Center.

The second responding unit was a fire engine that arrived at the scene nine minutes later. Firefighters managed to successfully extinguish the fire, however, the house was deemed a total loss.

The six displaced people are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross, according to authorities.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Albemarle County Fire Marshal’s Office.