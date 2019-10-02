1  of  3
Student accused of assaulting several staff members at Chesterfield middle school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a student assaulted several staff members at a middle school in Chesterfield County.

The alleged incident happened at Falling Creek Middle School on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the juvenile male student assaulted several school personnel — one of them multiple times — and caused a disturbance.

An officer completed a juvenile criminal complaint for the student for assault and battery – school official and disorderly conduct and asked that juvenile petitions be issued.

It is now up to a judge if the student will face the charges.

