BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student was found with a gun at Brunswick County High School on Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 10:15 a.m. on Sept. 27, a student was found in possession of a firearm.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the student was then detained and the firearm was secured.

“No one was injured and no active shooter situation occurred,” said Sheriff B.K. Roberts in a statement. “The school is currently under a controlled lockdown to ensure a [thorough] search is completed.”