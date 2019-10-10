Students at N.B. Clements Junior High in Prince George County evacuated due to possible gas leak

1  of  3
Students at N.B. Clements Junior High School in Prince George County were evacuated Thursday while the building was being assessed for a possible gas leak.

Students were first moved to the football stadium outside the school, but after it was determined the leak was outside, they were transferred to Prince George County High School.

The school district later said the situation had been resolved and that students will be allowed to re-enter the building and return to their classrooms at approximately 1:45 p.m.

“Teachers and school officials were with your children at all times and they were never in any danger,” the school district said in a release.

