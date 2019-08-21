Students evacuated from 2 Goochland schools after ‘strong chemical odor’ detected

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Students were evacuated from two schools in Goochland after a “strong chemical odor” was detected Wednesday at Goochland High School.
Goochland County Schools shared on social media that Goochland High and Goochland Middle School were cleared as crews inspected the odor, which was detected at 12:45 p.m.
“We do not believe this is related to the earlier issue with stagnant water but we will update our community shortly,” Goochland County Public Schools’ Facebook post read.
The students who were evacuated were allowed back into the building and lunchtime is being extended.
