Studio invites bands from canceled music festival to record in RVA: ‘Get something good out of something bad’

The show will go on for these musicians -- coronavirus or not

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local record label and artist management company, Spacebomb Studios, invited bands scheduled to play at the canceled music festival, South by Southwest, to record a song, EP or album in its Richmond studio — free of charge.

“We know the festival well and know how important it is to bands and their careers, and so it only made sense to reach out and offer some support,” said Dean Christesen, a spokesman with the studio.

The city of Austin announced it would cancel SXSW March 6 amidst coronavirus health concerns. Ben Baldwin, CEO and co-owner of Spacebomb, said the group was slated to showcase at the festival again this year. He said even before the event was canceled, they had all been thinking about what they would do if it was.

When the announcement finally came during after-work drinks, Baldwin said the group decided to offer up the studio to anyone who could get to Richmond.

“On a very practical level we didn’t have studio bookings here but on a more holistic level we aren’t going to be at SXSW and we know how expensive it is for newer artists to be going down to Austin … and it was a way of trying to help them get something good out of something bad,” he said.

“We posted the offer on Instagram and Twitter and the response blew us away,” Christesen said.

They are booking the studio through March 20, when SXSW would have ended. Baldwin said there are four confirmed bands/artists coming to record in the studio, including the U.K. based girl group Stealing Sheep.

“There’s always a lot of talk about Richmond being a growing music city and obviously Spacebomb being here is part of that, and part of what we’re doing is constantly bringing international artists into town,” he said. “And this is just like an accelerated version of that with a bunch of people in one week, so it’s a microcosm of what we’re doing during the year.”

In addition to bringing new talent into town, he wants to show you don’t have to go to someplace like Austin to make great music.

“I worked in the music industry for the last 15 years out of London and I came to Richmond to run Spacebomb because it’s a cool place which has a lot going on,” he said. “So hopefully it’ll show Richmond how many international artists are coming here and vise versa.”

