Submit feedback on I-95 improvement study using online tool

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — State officals want your thoughts and opinions on how to improve Interstate 95.

The “Interstate 95 Corridor Improvement Study” aims to identify and fix key problems between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge in Alexandria and the North Carolina border.

You can participate in a second-round of in-person meetings or use the online engagement tool to learn more about the improvement study.

“This second series of meetings will be focused on reviewing potential targeted safety and congestion solutions along the I-95 corridor,” VDOT said in a release.

The online tool allows those interested to provide feedback throughout the study’s duration.

The feedback will be used to prepare a draft plan report in the fall. The Commonwealth Transportation Board will report to the General Assembly in January 2020.

Find a list of meetings here:

Comments can be submitted during meetings or via email to: VA95corridorplan@vdot.virginia.gov.

The online engagement tool is live and can be accessed here.