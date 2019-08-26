Sugar Shack responds after video of worker spitting on donuts surfaces online

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sugar Shack Donuts shared more information Monday regarding a video of an employee spitting on a tray of donuts.

Although the video surfaced online Saturday, the incident happened two years ago, according to the video time stamp. The Richmond-based donut chain first addressed the incident Saturday evening saying the individual in question is no longer an employee and that law enforcement was contacted.

Today, we were made aware of a disturbing incident that happened two years ago at one of our locations. We have alerted… Posted by Sugar Shack Donuts on Saturday, August 24, 2019

In a Monday morning statement, the company said they didn’t know the incident happened until the video was posted online.

“To be clear, we knew when you knew. The individual left the company in June and only recently shared a video with a date stamp of two years ago after her last covered shift at Sugar Shack,” the company said in the Monday statement posted on their Facebook page.

Thank you so much for your passion for Sugar Shack. We have seen the videos being shared and are horrified that any… Posted by Sugar Shack Donuts on Monday, August 26, 2019

The company clarified that the worker left as a full-time employee in June, however, the employee was covering shifts “up until recently.”

“We do have 100 percent confirmation these videos were done as jokes and no donuts were served to customers,” the company added.

Sugar Shack has since filed police reports and held emergency staff meetings to discuss food safety and company culture.

“We are working directly with management for additional checks and balances in both front and back of house operations,” the statement continued.

A video of a worker dipping a donut in frosting and then covering it in sprinkles from the floor next to a dustpan also came to light online Saturday.

It’s unclear which location the incidents happened or if they involved the same worker.

“We love our customers and our company and we are going to work diligently to earn your trust again,” the statement concluded.

