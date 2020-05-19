Summer camp plans in limbo as parents, workers await guidance on reopening

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Coronavirus is scrambling plans for 2020 summer camps, which many parents depend on for childcare.

Some parents told 8News that after more than two months at home with their kids, they can’t imagine what a whole summer in the house would look like. They are crossing their fingers for some relief next month, but concerns over the pandemic have already led to changes.

Like many kiddos, Eli and Stella Stamper are eager to get outside with friends.

“These two have a lot of energy,” their mother explained, “and if I don’t keep them busy they are jumping up and down, just kind of driving me a little crazy.”

Camps are usually a part of the family’s summer schedule but this year many have already been canceled.

“We are trying to figure out what we’re gonna do,” she continued. “I’m gonna have to look for a sitter if I can’t find camps!”

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding summer camps is also impacting organizers and workers who don’t know if they’ll return to their jobs. Victoria Claire owns Serpentes Reptiles and gets hired to teach children about her animals at summer camps.

“It’s rough because this is our main source of income,” Claire said. “We’ve canceled about 20 shows. And we actually only have two right now for summer camps that are hoping to be open with social distancing in place.”

Adam Desgain runs the Overtime Athletics camps in Henrico. He told 8News nothing is set in stone as everything depends on guidance from local and state leaders on when Virginia will enter “Phase Two” of reopening.

“As of right now our camps are still on,” Desgain said. “If we do get to have camp, have it in smaller groups with nine athletes and one coach.”

If camp does happen, Desgain said they will have supplies to check kids’ temperatures, routinely disinfect objects and surfaces, and will have parents wear masks at pick-up time.

“I know every kid is going to want to get out there, play a sport, be with their friends, and give parents a break too,” he told 8News.

Similar safety precautions will be in place at the YMCA’s summer camps, which are planned to begin June 1. The City of Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities told 8News they will make a decision on summer camps in mid-June.

The YMCA of Greater Richmond provided a statement to 8News regarding its plan for summer day camps:

“The YMCA of Greater Richmond has been honored to provide child care to essential personnel and support the community during COVID-19. With the Governor’s Road to Recovery: Phase One of Forward Virginia plan in place, the Y is thrilled to announce that Summer Day Camp will now open on June 1 at the following locations: CHESTER FAMILY YMCA, MIDLOTHIAN FAMILY YMCA, NORTHSIDE FAMILY YMCA, SHADY GROVE FAMILY YMCA and TUCKAHOE FAMILY YMCA. On June 15, we will open additional Summer Day Camps sites at Camp Thunderbird, SWIFT CREEK FAMILY YMCA, PETERSBURG YMCA and PATRICK HENRY YMCA.”

“Parents and caregivers will rest easy knowing their children are cared for in a nurturing and developmental environment where CDC health and safety guidelines are closely followed. Children will experience joy, friendship, skill development and learning through camp, all of which will be greatly needed after being out of school and at home since March. The Y is here to give these children the best summer ever. Here are the health precautions that we are taking under COVID-19:

We will take the temperatures each day for children and staff as they arrive.

Children will wash hands prior to joining their groups at the beginning of each day.

We will enforce increased hand-washing and sanitizing throughout the day.

Children will be in the same group during the day.

We will avoid large group gatherings, in adherence to social distancing protocols and with a 1:9 staff-to-youth ratio.

Equipment and touch points will be cleaned on a regular basis throughout the day.

“The dynamics surrounding COVID-19 are ever changing and we are monitoring them closely. We look forward to serving our families and offering their child/ren the “best summer ever” at camp this year! As with all YMCA programs, financial assistance ensures that all residents can benefit, regardless of income. This assistance is particularly critical as many families are experiencing reduced incomes, underemployment and other financial hardships.”

