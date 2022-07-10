NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Colonial Downs is kicking off the 2022 summer racing season, starting next week.

Races will occur Monday through Wednesday, starting July 11 and ending Sept. 7. Races start at 1:45 p.m. This schedule includes the Virginia Derby, which will be held on Sept. 6, also at 1:45 p.m.

This season includes 27 race dates, which is more races than previous seasons.

General admission and parking are free for all races. There will also be a trackside hospitality tent complete with food options available.

This season also includes five promotional giveaways for merchandise items.

For more information on the 2022 summer race schedule, visit the Colonial Downs website.