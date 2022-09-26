RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Sunday evening storm through Central Virginia had lingering impacts, with school closures and delays seen across the commonwealth Monday morning.
School Delays
Petersburg City Public Schools: Walnut Hill Elementary was on a two-hour delay Monday
School Closures
Prince George County Public Schools: William A. Walton Elementary is closed Monday due to a power outage
Do you have a school closing or delay in your area? Let us know by emailing news@wric.com.
Metro-Richmond and Tri-Cities Power Outage Update:
- Charles City: 172
- Chesterfield: 805
- Colonial Heights: 458
- Dinwiddie: 721
- Goochland: 0
- Hanover: 1
- Henrico: 10
- Hopewell: 32
- New Kent: 14
- Petersburg: 838
- Powhatan: 4
- Prince George: 380
- Richmond City: 422