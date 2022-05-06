RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An extreme tornado watch is in effect for Central and Southern Virginia, into northern North Carolina Friday.

The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. and covers all areas south of a line from Tappahannock to Staunton.

Supercell thunderstorms are expected to develop across the region this afternoon, with the greatest severe storm and tornado risk in the northern North Carolina and southern Virginia areas through early Friday evening.

