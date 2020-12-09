Surge of house fires leave Red Cross volunteers busier than usual

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Sunday night, a fire broke out at Rollingwood Apartments, injuring two people and displacing 29. A surge in house fires like that one has made the American Red Cross busier than usual this season.

“This is a noticeable surge in terms of what we see on a week by week basis,” said Jonathan McNamara with the Virginia Red Cross.

The recent increase has kept volunteers busy responding with temporary housing help, tips on navigating insurance and often providing some sort of financial assistance.

“It’s easy to say it’s just another fire but that’s another family who’s been dealing with everything that COVID has injected into their lives and now they’re dealing with the loss of their home,” McNamara said.

McNamara said in the last two weeks calls for help have increased from an average of 37 to 57 — that’s more than a 50 percent increase statewide.

“It just highlights the importance of why we put out the call for volunteers. It illustrates why it’s so important and we’re just so grateful for people who answer that call,” McNamara said.

He said cold weather and holiday cooking are likely to blame for the uptick, adding cooking is the number one cause of house fires in the state.

“There’s a lot of factors in play but we see that increase in fires and that require the Red Cross to have increased manpower in terms of our volunteers in the field,” McNamara said.

Fortunately for the Red Cross, McNamara said donations have been coming in consistently this year. However, as the need grows during the chilly months, they can always use more help.

You can learn more about the organization’s work, how to donate or volunteer online here.

