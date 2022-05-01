SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed outside of a local restaurant in Spotsylvania County last night. A suspect was arrested and charged this morning.

A little before 11:30 p.m., police received a call for a reported shooting at the 10100 block of Patriot Highway in the Cosner Corner area.

When deputies arrived, they found a Spotsylvania man — now identified as 35-year-old Shawn D. Hastings — suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Despite life-saving measures, Hastings succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.

Detectives learned that the shooting resulted from a dispute that started inside Fatty’s Taphouse, a local restaurant. According to witnesses, Hastings was shot in the parking lot after exiting the restaurant.

Witnesses at the scene also provided a description of the suspect and his vehicle that left the scene. With the assistance of the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police, the suspect was identified as 34-year-old Jesse Dean Beebout of Caroline County.

Jesse Dean Beebout, 34-years of age from Caroline County (Courtesy of Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

Beebout was arrested by Spotsylvania Detectives early this morning at his residence in the Lake Land’Or community.

A firearm was recovered during Beebout’s arrest and it appeared he had suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his hand during the shooting incident.

Beebout was charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm while committing a felony. He is currently in police custody, being treated at a local hospital for his injuries.

Upon his release from the hospital, Beebout will be transported to the Rappahannock Regional Jail under no bond.