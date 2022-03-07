RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man has died after being shot by Richmond Police Officers Sunday night.

Police responded to the home in the 1200 block of Garber Street near the Powhatan Community Center around 10:43 p.m. for a report of an unknown armed individual.

When officers arrived, they reportedly saw a white male with a firearm. Officers commanded the male to drop the firearm, but due to aggressive actions toward officers by the individual, officers said they fired their weapons in response and hit the suspect.

The suspect, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later died from his injuries.

Richmond Police said the department is conducting an investigation into the incident and will release more information when available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Young at 804-646-3926.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.