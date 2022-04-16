HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 16-year old Jahiem Dickerson, a Highland Springs student and basketball player who was killed in a shooting on April 9.

The suspect has been charged with second degree murder, two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony, attempted robbery and possession of a firearm while underage.

According to police, officers were called to the 1900 block of Glenwilton Drive just after midnight on April 9 for a report of a shooting. They arrived shortly after and found Dickerson suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and later died from his injuries.

Henrico police identified and arrested a suspect Saturday, whose identity cannot be released due to his age. He is currently being held at Henrico’s juvenile detention center.

Henrico Police is now investigating Dickerson’s death as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers 804-501-5000.