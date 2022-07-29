GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a fugitive wanted for heroin distribution.



According to police, 29-year-old Mareko Boatwright is wanted for three counts of heroin distribution.

Mareko Boatwright (Courtesy of Goochland County Sheriff’s Office)

Boatwright is described as a Black man, 5-foot 8-inches tall, weighing around 135 pounds. He reportedly has brown eyes and a tattoo of an “M” and a “B” on his upper right arm. His last known address was reportedly in the 100 of Springforest Drive in Richmond.

Anyone with information on Boatwright or his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-556-5349 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stopper at 804-780-1000.