POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Powhatan Crime Solvers are searching for a group of individuals who took a joyride in multiple construction vehicles and damaged landscaping at Tillman’s Farms subdivision.

According to the report, the group destroyed landscaping in several areas, damaged several pieces of equipment and totaled an equipment trailer.

If you know any information about the incident, you are asked to contact Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-HELP.