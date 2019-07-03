1  of  5
‘Suspicious death’ investigation underway in Crewe after man found dead in alley

Local News

CREWE, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating after a man was found dead in an alley in the town of Crewe.

The man’s body was found at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, in an alley in the 200 block of Guy Avenue.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation Richmond Field Office is investigating this incident as a ‘suspicious death.’

The body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy, and positive identification.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” VSP said in a release.

If anyone has information in reference to this incident they are encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 804-553-3445 or contact us by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

