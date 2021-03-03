Suspicious man arrested in New Kent County after various sightings reported

NEW KENT, Va. (WRIC) — The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office announced last week they were investigating after several people reported sightings of a suspicious white man driving a white van.

On Monday, authorities arrested Kevin Lee Bernadini of Jarratt, Virginia. The man has been charged with alerting tags and shoplifting. The sheriff’s office said the charge is a felony due to the suspect’s previous offences.

New Kent authorities said the man was seen in various suspicious situations. For example, authorities said the man would sit and appear to be watching homes in several subdivisions.

“When approached by residents the occupant would reply that the vehicle was in need of repair, that they were in need of money and could not travel any farther – etc,” Sheriff Joe McLaughlin told 8News in an email.

The man’s white van could also have ties to the Metro Richmond area. Sheriff McLaughlin said there are various allegations on social media concerning a similar vehicle in the Richmond area.

The sheriff’s office told 8News that Bernadini was transported to Henrico Jail East where he was processed and is being held without bond.

Information about Bernadini’s arrested was shared with several other law enforcement agencies in various jurisdictions.

If you know anything that could help authorities, you can submit a tip through the NKSO Mobile App by selecting ‘online reporting’ or by calling 804-966-9500.