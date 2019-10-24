Suspicious package forces Hopewell courts to evacuate

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Hopewell court facilities have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

A city spokesperson said areas around the facilities, located on E. Broadway, have also been evacuated and closed to traffic, including Route 10 and the surrounding area.

Virginia State Police, Hopewell Police and the sheriff’s office are all on the scene investigating the suspicious package.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.