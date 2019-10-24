1  of  2
Breaking News
Former governor L. Douglas Wilder says panel clears him of kissing allegation Tractor-trailer crash causes thousands of pounds of marble slab to fall on I-64
Live Now
Former governor L. Douglas Wilder to speak on sexual harassment investigation

Suspicious package forces Hopewell courts to evacuate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The city of Hopewell court facilities have been evacuated due to a suspicious package.

A city spokesperson said areas around the facilities, located on E. Broadway, have also been evacuated and closed to traffic, including Route 10 and the surrounding area.

Virginia State Police, Hopewell Police and the sheriff’s office are all on the scene investigating the suspicious package.

No other information has been released at this time.

Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events