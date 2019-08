HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a suspicious package investigation has closed Tartuffe Drive in Henrico County.

Henrico Police and the Henrico Sheriff’s Office found the package while serving papers in the 9700 block of Tartuffe Dr. Friday morning.

As Henrico police and fire crews work to evaluate the package, Tartuffe Dr. is closed to traffic. Police say the investigation is isolated to one home.

