SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sussex County Sheriff’s Office has announced that new speed cameras will be added to certain areas as part of a speed enforcement program in school zones.

The new speed enforcement program will be introduced on Virginia Route 40 in the Sussex County Public Schools zone. The program serves as a direct response to a 2023 report identifying 2,302 speed violations in the area within a five-day period.

There will be an initial warning period beginning on Nov. 27 in which violators will receive a mailed warning with the time and date that the violation occurred. After 30 days, deputies will start actually enforcing the speed limit in school zones.

Drivers that exceed 10 mph from the speed limit will receive a $100 mailed citation. According to the sheriff’s office, the citation will not put points on the driver’s license or cause insurance penalties.

The program will also put additional signs and flashing lights to capture a vehicle’s speed as an advanced warning as they enter a school zone. Speed cameras will be used to identify vehicles traveling over 10 mph from the posted speed limit.

According to the sheriff’s office, the speed cameras will only be active and enforced on school days — when children are present and when school zone beacons are flashing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reports that 64% of child pedestrians are killed in traffic crashes from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The sheriff’s office reports that over 800 drivers a week will exceed 21 mph in the posted speed limit in school zones.

According to the sheriff’s office, a child hit by a vehicle at 40 mph has only a 10% chance of surviving. If drivers slow down to 20 mph, the child will have a 90% chance of surviving if hit.