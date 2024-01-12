SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Sussex Fire and Rescue crews saved a driver that was stranded in floodwater near Nottoway River following heavy rains earlier this week.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, at around 11:46 p.m., the county’s fire and rescue crews, as well as the sheriff’s department were called to Courthouse Road at the Nottoway River for a report of a vehicle in the water.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found an occupied vehicle about 100 yards into floodwaters off the shoulder of the road.

According to a Fire and Rescue spokesperson, crews were able to rescue the occupant. They were evaluated by emergency services and no injuries were found.

Sussex County Fire and Rescue reminds drivers to obey road closure signs and to never drive through standing water.