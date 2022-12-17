RICHMOND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating in Richmond County after a SUV reportedly rear-ended a horse and buggy on Saturday morning, leaving three people injured and one horse dead.

Just shortly before 9 a.m. on Dec. 17, officers with Virginia State Police responded to a reported crash between a horse and buggy and a single vehicle in the area of Arnold Lane and Boswell Road. According to police, Route 3 was closed for a short period of time following the collision.

After arriving on scene, Virginia State Police learned that a Chevy Equinox had rear-ended the horse and buggy. The incident threw three of the five people riding in the horse-drawn carriage from the buggy and fatally injured a horse, police said.

One of the people who was thrown from the carriage was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond on a MedFlight, while the other two were taken by ambulance to VCU Medical Center in Tappahannock. All three individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, who added that the injured horse died on the scene.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox, who was unharmed from the crash, has been charged with reckless driving with further charges pending by the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, according to Virginia State Police.

The investigation into the crash remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-674-2000.