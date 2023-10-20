CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An SUV crashed into the Pocoshock Square Office Park buildings in Chesterfield on Thursday night, leaving a trail of damage.

Shortly before 11 p.m., Chesterfield County Fire and EMS were called to the interesection of Pocoshock Boulvard and Hull Street Road for reports of a vehicle into a structure.

Once on scene, crews found an SUV with heavy damage front end damage against an office building. A sign outside the Apple Door Systems building was also damaged in the crash.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Fire crews remained on scene to check the structure of the buidling. The Chesterfield County Police Department is handeling the investigation. As of Thursday night, no charges are pending.