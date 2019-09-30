SUV slams into Louisa County fire station

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County fire station is picking up the pieces Monday after a car slammed right into their building, damaging emergency equipment. Officials are still trying to figure out how it all happened.

An SUV reportedly came barreling down the street and ran straight into the doors at the Mineral Volunteer Fire Department.

Deputy Chief Jonathan Apperson said a firefighter at the station saw it all happen.

“He realized that it was not going to stop at the intersection and then he heard the crash,” Apperson told 8News.

EMS crews at the station helped the woman in the car and then took her to the hospital. No firefighters or other first responders were hurt in the crash.

Apperson says he’s thankful the SUV didn’t run into the live-in spaces of the station.

“Our main concern was for the driver and their injuries. we were also concerned with our crews we have here because when the call initially came out, we weren’t exactly sure where the vehicle had struck,” Apperson said.

Bricks and debris are now left behind at the scene.

“The vehicle actually came through the center column and the bay doors. our vehicle was sitting here,” Apperson explained.

The SUV ran through two bay doors, damaging an ALS response vehicle while also impacting a trailer with a UTV and an inflatable quick response boat.

“You can see a lot of debris still on top of this vehicle,” Apperson said.

Apperson said that while some vehicles were impacted, the crash won’t impact any services.

“This vehicle is out of service, some of the other vehicles are out of service but that’s not going to impact any service,” he said.

State Police are investigating the crash.