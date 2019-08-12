SWAT retiree suffers seizure during tactical class in Richmond; dies days later

Stephens collapsed to the floor during the Aug. 2, incident, and struck his head

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A retired SWAT team member died after a medical emergency caused him to fall and hit his head in Richmond.

ABC-affiliate WJLA reports that Kendrick Stephens, 47, was teaching a tactical class on officer-involved shootings in Richmond last Friday when he had a “medical episode.”

Stephens collapsed to the floor during the Aug. 2, incident, and struck his head, WJLA reports. The impact broke Stephens’ skull, resulting in massive bleeding in his brain.

Stephens’ family says the retired Montgomery County, Maryland cop died Friday night at VCU Medical after he was taken off life support.

He was surrounded by his wife, mother, and father.

Stephens, a 16-year SWAT member, retired from the Montgomery County Police Department in 2013.

A GoFundMe in Stephens’ honor has been set up to help his family with medical expenses. Click here if you wish to donate.