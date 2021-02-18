TAKE A LOOK: Freezing rain, sleet coming down in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Another round of winter weather is bringing freezing rain to the area.

The roads in the Henrico area are really wet and the freezing drizzle shifted into freezing rain around 4 a.m. this morning.

Close up photo of tiny icicles forming on a plastic bag in Henrico County on Thursday, February 18. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

In Richmond, the freezing rain and sleet have lightened up but conditions are changing rapidly.

Freezing rain icicles form on a closed road sign in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Reporter Autumn Childress)

The Boulevard Bridge is closed because of winter weather. Roads are wet and getting icy. The Virginia Department of Transportation has advised drivers to stay home unless travel is essential.