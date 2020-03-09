Take a survey to let Henrico County Schools know how it’s doing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Do you have any recommendations for Henrico County Schools?

The district opened a survey Monday, allowing families to leave feedback. That survey is open through April 3.

A link to the survey can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events