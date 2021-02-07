‘Take your time’: Drivers brave weather as wintry mix differs throughout Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews and contractors spent Sunday morning treating roads after a winter storm passed through Richmond and surrounding areas.

Localities throughout Central Virginia experienced various accumulation. But everyone who ventured outside was met with a chilly Sunday.

VDOT issued a release Sunday morning, urging residents to avoid non-essential travel. But some still chose to brave the weather.

“Know that the snow is there, and just take your time,” one man said, commenting on the driving conditions along Midlothian Turnpike. “They’re just a little sloshy, and you just drop your speed back about 10 to 15 miles per hour and you’ll be fine.”

One man spent the morning driving home to Richmond from Chesapeake along U.S. Route 460.

“In a few spots, it was a little slick — not as bad [as last weekend] — I just knew I had to slow down,” he said. “Unless it’s an emergency, [you] don’t want to take that chance because you will lose control.”

School buses parked in the Kroger parking lot off of Midlothian Turnpike were coated with snow Sunday morning. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

Another man was heading back to Newport News from Midlothian, noticing there were fewer cars on the road.

“It’s been pretty quiet the way we came,” he said. “But, I don’t know, we’re going to have to get back on the highway. It’s probably going to be worse.”

For all three drivers, they said the concern was how other people behave on the commonwealth’s roadways when there is hazardous weather.

“Most people don’t like driving during the snow, so I’ve got to watch out for them, mostly,” one man said. “You never know what they’re going to do.”

As temperatures rose slightly throughout the day Sunday and peeks of sunshine helped to dry out the roads, VDOT officials urged travelers to drive for the conditions.

Temperatures are forecast to drop below freezing overnight Sunday, creating the potential for refreeze.

According to a release, some VDOT crews will remain on duty overnight to monitor conditions and treat any slick spots. Drivers are urged to be especially cautious when traveling on bridges, overpasses, and ramps.