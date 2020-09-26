Tapped in: Restaurants prepare how to stay safe and accommodating as outdoor dining goes into the fall

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — As the temperature in central Virginia begins to drop, restaurants and bars are scrambling to come up with ways to continue operating outside.

Legend Brewing Co in Richmond, off W. Seventh Street has been grateful to have large outdoor patios to welcome their customers during the pandemic.

Dani Falter, Bar and Hospitality Manager at Legend’s says going into the colder months will be tricky.

“We do have some space heaters; we need to find out exactly what the fire marshals’ restrictions are for that. We want to know if people will still stay outside” said Falter.

Falter says the coronavirus pandemic has affected the brewery. Falter says once winter hits, more strain will be put on employees and customers.

“For employees, it’s just going to means less tables to be had…for patrons there’s going to be longer wait time and the turnover for the tables are going to take a little bit longer to sanitize,” explained Falter.

She says the brewpub is one of the lucky businesses.

“We are fortunate to be able to offer many many options to people and I think the only way we can continue to stay afloat is being creative in how we manage the business,” expressed Falter.

As for moving forward, Falter says like with anything else in life. You keep moving forward.

“We’re going to have to roll with the punches,” said Falter.

Most localities require a one page application in order to obtain a temporary outdoor dining permit. To apply click where you live below:

Stay with WRIC.com for the latest updates and information regarding outdoor dining in Central Virginia.





LATEST HEADLINES: